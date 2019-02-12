Delhi hotel fire updates| Due to hotel fire at Hotel Arpit Palace, Delhi govt cancels concert to celebrate AAP’s 4 yrs

A fire broke out at a hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area early Tuesday, leaving 17 persons dead, deputy commissioner of police MS Randhava said. Chief fire officer Atul Garg also confirmed the toll.

The fire broke out at Arpit Palace Hotel located on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh. A call about the fire was received at 4.35 am and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from Delhi fire service said.

1:43 pm IST PM Modi condoles loss of lives Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire at Karol Bagh in Delhi. I convey my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” he tweeted.





1:38 pm IST Over 35 people were injured At least 35 people were injured in the blaze, said Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), adding that one person was still missing. “A 43-year-old woman suffered 45 per cent burn injuries,” he told reporters, adding that 13 of the bodies had been taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, two to Lady Hardinge Hospital and one to BLK hospital.





12:45 pm IST Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal reach spot Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and L-G Anil Baijal reached the spot in Delhi’s Karol Bagh where Arpit Palace Hotel caught fire.





12:35 pm IST Delhi govt cancels concert to celebrate 4 years of AAP The Delhi government cancelled Tuesday’s Vishal Dadlani’s live concert because of the Karol Bagh incident. The show was organised to celebrate four years of AAP government in Delhi.





11:15 am IST Hotel building has 6 floors, instead of permissible 4 floors: Satyendra Jain The Arpit Palace Hotel is a six-storey building, including one temporary floor, instead of permissible 4 floors, said Delhi minister Satyendra Jain. A fire inspection of buildings in the area has been ordered, he added.





10:50 am IST Rules were followed, says Delhi hotel association Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association’s vice-president Balan Mani said on Tuesday that all rules and regulations were followed in Karol Bagh’s Hotel Arpit Palace, where at least 17 people were killed in a blaze.





10:24 am IST Most people died of suffocation: Delhi minister Satyendra Jain “17 people were killed and 2 injured [in the fire that broke out at Delhi’s Arpit Palace hotel]. Most of the people died due to suffocation. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence. District magistrate has ordered an inquiry,” said Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, as quoted by news agency ANI.





