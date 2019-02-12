Chronology of major fire accidents in Delhi-NCR

At least nine people were killed and seven critically injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area on Tuesday, officials said.

Here is a list of some major fires in Delhi and the national capital region:

February 7, 2019: Scores of patients and staff at Noida’s Metro Hospital and Heart Institute had to be evacuated after a major fire.

January 30, 2019: Four people were injured in a fire at a chemical factory in Okhla Phase-I in southeastern Delhi.

Nov 19, 2018: Four people were killed and one person was injured after a fire broke out at a factory in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh.

May 29, 2018: A massive blaze, which fire officials said was of “highest magnitude”, broke out at a godown in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. No casualty was reported.

April 23, 2018: At least 300 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in Shahdara’s MS Park. A girl was killed in the fire.

April 13, 2018: Four members of a family, including two minor children, were killed in a major fire in Delhi’s Kohat Enclave.

January 20, 2018: At least 10 women and seven men were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a firecracker unit in northwest Delhi’s Bawana industrial area.

November 20, 2011: Fourteen people died and over 30 were injured when a fire broke out at a community function of eunuchs in Nandnagari in east Delhi.

June 13, 1997: A fire broke out at the Uphaar theatre during the screening of Bollywood film ‘Border’, killing 59 people and injuring over 100.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 09:45 IST