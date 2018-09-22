Highlights: PM Modi must clarify whether Hollande’s remark on Rafale true or false, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government a day after France president Francois Hollande’s reported remarks on Rafale deal.

On Friday, former French president Hollande was quoted by French website ‘Mediapart’ as saying that the Indian government proposed the name of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group as French company Dassault Aviation’s offset partner, fuelling a firestorm surrounding the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.

Here are the Live updates:

4:10pm IST PM must clarify: Rahul Gandhi “We are absolutely convinced that the prime minister is corrupt... He must clarify,” Rahul Gandhi said. “It is very important for the prime minister now to either accept Mr. Hollande’s statement or state that Mr. Hollande is lying and tell what the truth is,” PTI quoted the Congress president as saying.





3:55pm IST There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe: Rahul Rahul Gandhi says, “It is clear why various defence ministers of this government have been lying; they want to protect PM Modi.” “There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe, former French president Hollande can also be called,” Rahul Gandhi says.





3:45pm IST Why is PM silent, asks Rahul Gandhi PM Narendra Modi must clear his stand on Rafale deal after ex-French President Francois Hollande’s remarks: Rahul Gandhi Why is PM silent, it is a matter related to defence forces, it is a matter related to corruption, he says.



