Highlights: PM Modi must clarify whether Hollande’s remark on Rafale true or false, says Rahul Gandhi
A political slugfest over former French president Francois Hollande’s reported remarks on the Rafale jet deal continued on Saturday.
-
4:10pm IST
PM must clarify: Rahul Gandhi
-
3:55pm IST
There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe: Rahul
-
3:45pm IST
Why is PM silent, asks Rahul Gandhi
-
3:20pm IST
PM should clarify: Rahul
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the government a day after France president Francois Hollande’s reported remarks on Rafale deal.
On Friday, former French president Hollande was quoted by French website ‘Mediapart’ as saying that the Indian government proposed the name of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group as French company Dassault Aviation’s offset partner, fuelling a firestorm surrounding the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal.
Here are the Live updates:
PM must clarify: Rahul Gandhi
“We are absolutely convinced that the prime minister is corrupt... He must clarify,” Rahul Gandhi said.
“It is very important for the prime minister now to either accept Mr. Hollande’s statement or state that Mr. Hollande is lying and tell what the truth is,” PTI quoted the Congress president as saying.
There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe: Rahul
Rahul Gandhi says, “It is clear why various defence ministers of this government have been lying; they want to protect PM Modi.”
“There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe, former French president Hollande can also be called,” Rahul Gandhi says.
Why is PM silent, asks Rahul Gandhi
PM Narendra Modi must clear his stand on Rafale deal after ex-French President Francois Hollande’s remarks: Rahul Gandhi
Why is PM silent, it is a matter related to defence forces, it is a matter related to corruption, he says.
PM should clarify: Rahul
For the first time, an ex- French President is calling our PM a thief...
The ex-president of France has made a statement about the PM of India. He says with regard to Rafale contract, ‘we didn’t have any say in this matter. It’s the Indian govt that proposed’. Now, the Prime Minister should clarify on his statement: Rahul Gandhi.