Live updates: Ayodhya is the symbol of our pride, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya today for Diwali celebrations.

First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is in India Sunday on a four-day visit, is also scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.

“Yogiji is most likely to announce Tuesday, during ‘Deepotsav’, the plan for erecting a 151-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu. The place has not been finalised and it will be done after soil testing,” Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told PTI.

Here are the live updates:

5:40pm IST Should work on all good schemes in the name of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath talks about several schemes such as Mudra, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat that have been brought back by prime minister Narendra Modi.





5:36pm IST Earlier people were scared of talking about Ayodhya: Adityanath Earlier people were scared to even talk about Ayodhya. We should not limit our gods to mere chants and slogans, says Yogi Adityanath.





5:30pm IST Faizabad is now Ayodhya: Yogi Aditynath Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya.





5:25pm IST UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes South Korean first lady Yogi Adityanath gets on the stage to address the audiences. We are here, after one year again, on the holy ground of Lord Ram’s birth with a renewed enthusiasm. I am glad that South Korea’s First Lady is here to attend the celebrations with us. For us, guest is God, says Yogi Adityanath.





4:10 pm IST Yogi Adityanath, South Korean first lady inaugurate memorial CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurate the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/qbDnQQeGZW — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018





3:50 pm IST South Korean, Indian artistes perform at Queen Hau Park South Korean and Indian artists perform at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook in attendance pic.twitter.com/brLKq4eH5N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018





3:21 pm IST South Korean first lady arrives at Queen Hau Park South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook arrives at Queen Hau Park in Ayodhya #Diwali pic.twitter.com/MvelaHJian — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018





3:08 pm IST UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya



