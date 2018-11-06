Live updates: Ayodhya is the symbol of our pride, says Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya Visit Live: Ayodhya mayor said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in most likely to announce the plan for construction of a statue of Ram during Deepotsav.
5:40pm IST
Should work on all good schemes in the name of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath
5:36pm IST
Earlier people were scared of talking about Ayodhya: Adityanath
5:30pm IST
Faizabad is now Ayodhya: Yogi Aditynath
5:25pm IST
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes South Korean first lady
4:10 pm IST
Yogi Adityanath, South Korean first lady inaugurate memorial
3:50 pm IST
South Korean, Indian artistes perform at Queen Hau Park
3:21 pm IST
South Korean first lady arrives at Queen Hau Park
3:08 pm IST
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya
2:30 pm IST
First lady of South Korea arrives in Ayodhya
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya today for Diwali celebrations.
First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is in India Sunday on a four-day visit, is also scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.
“Yogiji is most likely to announce Tuesday, during ‘Deepotsav’, the plan for erecting a 151-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu. The place has not been finalised and it will be done after soil testing,” Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told PTI.
Yogi Adityanath talks about several schemes such as Mudra, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat that have been brought back by prime minister Narendra Modi.
Earlier people were scared to even talk about Ayodhya. We should not limit our gods to mere chants and slogans, says Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya.
Yogi Adityanath gets on the stage to address the audiences.
We are here, after one year again, on the holy ground of Lord Ram’s birth with a renewed enthusiasm. I am glad that South Korea’s First Lady is here to attend the celebrations with us. For us, guest is God, says Yogi Adityanath.
CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook inaugurate the Queen Huh Memorial at Queen Huh Park in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/qbDnQQeGZW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018
South Korean and Indian artists perform at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya. CM Yogi Adityanath and South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook in attendance pic.twitter.com/brLKq4eH5N— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018
South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook arrives at Queen Hau Park in Ayodhya #Diwali pic.twitter.com/MvelaHJian— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018
South Korean first lady Kim-Jung Sook arrives in Ayodhya ahead of Deepotsav celebrations #Diwali pic.twitter.com/p4YUfBepmx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 6, 2018