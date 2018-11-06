Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 06, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Live updates: Ayodhya is the symbol of our pride, says Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath Ayodhya Visit Live: Ayodhya mayor said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in most likely to announce the plan for construction of a statue of Ram during Deepotsav.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 06, 2018 18:04 IST
highlights

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya today for Diwali celebrations.

First Lady of South Korea, Kim Jung-sook, who is in India Sunday on a four-day visit, is also scheduled to participate in Diwali festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony of a memorial for a Korean queen in Ayodhya.

“Yogiji is most likely to announce Tuesday, during ‘Deepotsav’, the plan for erecting a 151-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu. The place has not been finalised and it will be done after soil testing,” Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told PTI.

Here are the live updates:

5:40pm IST

Should work on all good schemes in the name of Lord Ram: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath talks about several schemes such as Mudra, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushmaan Bharat that have been brought back by prime minister Narendra Modi.

5:36pm IST

Earlier people were scared of talking about Ayodhya: Adityanath

Earlier people were scared to even talk about Ayodhya. We should not limit our gods to mere chants and slogans, says Yogi Adityanath.

5:30pm IST

Faizabad is now Ayodhya: Yogi Aditynath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announces renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya.

5:25pm IST

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes South Korean first lady

Yogi Adityanath gets on the stage to address the audiences.

We are here, after one year again, on the holy ground of Lord Ram’s birth with a renewed enthusiasm. I am glad that South Korea’s First Lady is here to attend the celebrations with us. For us, guest is God, says Yogi Adityanath.

4:10 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath, South Korean first lady inaugurate memorial

3:50 pm IST

South Korean, Indian artistes perform at Queen Hau Park

 

3:21 pm IST

South Korean first lady arrives at Queen Hau Park

3:08 pm IST

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya

2:30 pm IST

First lady of South Korea arrives in Ayodhya