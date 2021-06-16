LJP leader Chirag Paswan writes to LS speaker Om Birla, makes a request

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday wrote to Speaker Om Birla and urged him to issue a circular saying that the former still holds the position of leader of LJP in the lower house. In his letter, the ousted leader said the decision of replacing him with Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha was "contrary" to the provisions of his party.

"Since Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party empowers the Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who would be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Sh. Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as Leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to the provision of Constitution of our party," he wrote.

The LJP leader also mentioned in the letter his decision to suspend the five MPs who joined hands against him. "It is to further bring on record that the following members of Lok Sabha have already (been) removed by the national executive members of our party," he wrote, and submitted a copy of the circular suspending them along with the letter.

After a meeting over the matter on Tuesday, LJP leader Raju Tiwari said what happened with Paswan "will be called a betrayal." "There is a process of doing things in a party," he said.

Along with Pashupati Kumar Paras, Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Keshar revolted against Paswan last week. The sixth MP of the party is Paswan himself.

Meanwhile, the other faction that claims to be in power of the party, removed Paswan from the post of LJP's national president on Tuesday and chose Suraj Bhan Singh as the new working president and election officer of the party. He has been instructed to conduct an election for the new president within five days by calling the party's national executive.