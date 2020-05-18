Lockdown 4.0 begins with more relaxations: All you need to know

india

Updated: May 18, 2020 07:19 IST

The fourth phase of the natiowide lockdown begins from Monday. The Centre issued a notification in this regard on Sunday, extending the curbs for two more weeks, will May 31. But, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in his address to the nation, lockdown 4.0 is going to be different from the previous three phases.

The home ministry accordingly issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, giving power to states and union territories to delineate red, green and orange zones as per the Covid-19 situation taking into consideration the parametres shared by the union health ministry.

In fresh guidelines, the home ministry also allowed the resumption of app-based cab services; gave permission to the functioning of all shops, markets and commercial establishments except those in malls; and eased curbs on private offices that were previously allowed to function with 33% staff strength.

Here are the things you need to know about lockdown 4.0:

• All metro rail services, schools, colleges, hotels, restaurants will continue to remain shut.

• Marketplaces can open but cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools will remain closed. But sport complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open. Spectators will not be allowed.

• Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of states and union territories involved.

• Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the states and union territories.

• The zones - red, green, orange - containment zones and buffer zones will be decided by the states on the basis of parametres of ministry of health.

• In containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed.

• All other activities will be permitted in green, orange and red zones except those specifically prohibited.

• E-commerce activities for non-essential goods are now permitted even in red zones.

• Clause for private companies to make it mandatory for employees to use ‘Aarogya Setu’ app has been removed

• Large gatherings including religious, cultural, sports, political, will not be permitted.

• All religious places/places of worship will remain closed to the public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

• People over 65 years of age, people with co-morbidity, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age to stay at home, except for essential and health purposes.

All the activities that were permitted during the third phase of lockdown will continue to be allowed in the fourth phase as well, however, states have been given a lot of freedom to add restrictions in any area. It is important to note that above activities will not be allowed in containment zones. In containment zones, the central government guidelines only permit essential services.

Here’s the list of guidelines to follow this phase of lockdown:

• Wearing face cover is mandatory in all public places.

• Spitting in public and work places will be punishable with fine as per the rules and regulations of local authorities, states or union territories.

• Social distancing in public places including markets, workplaces, public transport and ceremonies like marriages etc.

• Not more than 50 guests allowed for marriage functions.

• Funerals and last rites shall not be attended by more than 20 people.

• Consumption of liquor, gutka, pan masala, tobacco not allowed in public places.

• Shops to ensure minimum 6 feet distance among customers and not allow more than 5 people at a time inside the shop.

• Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

• Making or circulating a false alarm or warning to as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment up to one year or with fine.

• Obstruction to any officer or employee of the central government or the state government or any authorised personnel is punishable.