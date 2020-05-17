e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0: Centre’s guidelines on the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown likely to be announced today

Lockdown 4.0: Centre’s guidelines on the fourth phase of Covid-19 lockdown likely to be announced today

Prime Minister Narendra, in his address earlier this week, said that this phase of the lockdown will be very different in nature “with new rules”

india Updated: May 17, 2020 10:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fourth phase of the lockdown will commence from Monday and will last till May 31.
The fourth phase of the lockdown will commence from Monday and will last till May 31.(Sameer Sehgal / Hindustan Times)
         

The third phase of the coronavirus lockdown will come to an end today (May 17). This phase of the lockdown witnessed considerable relaxations in measures with standalone stores lifting shutters, liquor shops opening up and 15 special passenger trains resuming service ever since the Railways suspended operations on March 25.

The fourth phase of the lockdown will commence from Monday and will last till May 31. Prime Minister Narendra, in his address earlier this week, said that this phase of the lockdown will be very different in nature “with new rules”. Centre’s guidelines on lockdown 4.0 are likely to be announced today.

“The fourth phase of lockdown, lockdown 4, will be completely redesigned, with new rules. Based on the suggestions we are getting from the states, information related to Lockdown 4 will also be given to you before 18 May,” PM Modi had said during his address to the nation on May 12.

“I am confident that by following the rules, we will fight Corona and move forward,” he added.

The Centre has introduced Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package to spur growth and infuse vitality in the economic sectors amid the lockdown. The prime minister said that the economic package will help build an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ - a self-reliant India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, over the past week, announced details of the stimulus package in multiple press briefings. The first phase of her briefing was held on Wednesday and the final tranche will be announced today at 11 am.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In