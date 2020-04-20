Lockdown no bar as BRO reconstructs bridge in Arunachal Pradesh in 27 days

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:10 IST

Amid the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reconstructed a bridge linking to border areas with China in Arunachal Pradesh in just 27 days.

The 430-foot long multi-span bridge over Subansiri River at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district was inaugurated on Monday by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu through video conferencing in view of the lockdown.

The bridge, the only line of communication to Daporijo and other places on the other side of Subansiri River, also connects the Siang belt with Upper Subansiri and was in a dilapidated state and it was risky for vehicular movement.

“The bridge is a strategic link towards the line of actual control (LAC) between India and China. All supplies, rations, construction materials and medicines pass over this bridge,” the BRO said in a statement.

The CM lauded the BRO for constructing the bridge on war footing despite the lockdown. It has been named after martyr Hangpan Dada from the state who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously.

Work on the bridge started on March 17 and was completed on April 14 while adhering to all Covid-19 precautions. The BRO builds and maintains road networks in India’s border areas.

The reconstructed bridge will allow heavier vehicles to cross including those for the Army’s requirements and transportation of heavy construction material.

“Now that this strategic 430-foot multi span bridge is completed, hassle free communication is restored to Daporijo and 451 villages as well as all forward locations along line of actual control (LAC) where our security forces are deployed,” Khandu said.