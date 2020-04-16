Lockdown will continue and decision will be taken on April 21 after review: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 08:08 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the lockdown in the state will continue and a decision will be taken on April 21 based on the review of the government.

The CM said that the districts where the coronavirus pandemic is under control, lockdown relaxations protocol will be extended after a review.

In his video message to the people of the state, Baghel said now the need is to strictly implement the lockdown, wear masks, wash hands regularly and maintain physical distance.

“This is testing time… But with the cooperation of the people, it can be contained” he said.

Baghel further said that the state government has taken a pledge that no one in the time of this crisis sleeps hungry for that, free ration is being distributed in advance for two months.

The migrant labourers, even from other states, are also being taken care of, he said.

Soon, testing for Covid-19 will start at the Raipur medical college in addition to the ones at AIIMS, Raipur and Jagdalpur, which will further enhance testing capacity, he said.

Till now, a total of 33 positive cases have been reported in the state and of them, 13 have been discharged after being recovered from the infection.

Baghel further said that non-government and civil societies are doing a commendable job but they should work in coordination with the district administration.

Meanwhile, Raipur collector and district magistrate Dr S Bharatidasan on Wednesday issued an order for a complete lockdown in the entire district from April 16, 5.00 pm to April 19, 5.00 pm, except for the emergency services.

During the period, only medical shops, milk booths, petrol pumps, LPG gas outlets and online home delivery services will remain open, the order said.

Vegetable markets and shops will remain closed, the collector said in the order.