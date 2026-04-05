Lodge collapse in MP's Anuppur kills 3 so far, several feared trapped; chilling CCTV clip shows building cave in

The footage shows a seemingly normal street scene before the structure suddenly begins to tilt forward. Within seconds, the four-storey building leans in a chilling manner and crumbles, sending up a massive cloud of dust that engulfs the entire area.

A chilling CCTV clip, recorded by a camera installed in a building across the street, has captured the exact moment the lodge gave way.

The death toll in the Madhya Pradesh lodge collapse has risen to three, officials said on Sunday, as rescue teams continued to sift through the debris in search of those still feared trapped after the four-storey building came crashing down near Kotma bus stand in Annupur. Authorities fear several labourers and lodge occupants remain trapped under the debris.

Nearby excavation triggered collapse Preliminary investigation suggests that the Agrawal lodge collapse was triggered by excavation work for the foundation of a house adjacent to the lodge. “It is estimated that 10 to 12 labourers were present at the time and are stranded in the rubble,” the SP added.

The lodge, believed to be about 10 years old, stood close to a busy bus stand, which was crowded with commuters at the time of the incident.

“The incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 5:30 PM. A team of 100 police personnel, along with the State Disaster and Emergency Relief Force (SDERF), is carrying out rescue operations,” Superintendent of Police Moti-ur-Rehman said.

According to Rahman, two of the deceased have been identified as Hanuman Deen Yadav (55) and Ramkripal Yadav (50), a report by news agency PTI added.

Rescue operation continues overnight Rescue efforts have been underway since Saturday evening, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leading the operation. Authorities said the teams worked through the night, and a search is still ongoing for people feared trapped beneath the rubble.

Minister Dilip Jaiswal and Collector Harshal Pancholi rushed to the site to oversee rescue efforts.

Eyewitnesses, cited by PTI, reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound just before the building came down, followed by a thick cloud of dust that quickly spread across the vicinity.

State ministers, including Madhya Pradesh forest minister Dilip Ahirwar and cottage and village industries minister Dilip Jaiswal, visited the site late Saturday night along with senior officials to oversee the rescue efforts.

Speaking to reporters, Ahirwar assured that every aspect of the incident would be investigated and action would be taken against those found responsible. He added that the government’s immediate priority is to ensure the safe rescue of those trapped and provide proper medical treatment to the injured.