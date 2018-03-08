Lok Sabha adjourns amid noisy protests over various issues

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Thursday as members from various parties, including NDA ally TDP and AIADMK, continued their protests on various issues for the fourth consecutive day.

Members from the TDP, AIADMK, TRS and Trinamool Congress trooped into the Well, with many holding placards and raising slogans.

While the TDP was demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, the AIADMK sought immediate setting up of Cauvery River Management Board. Members from the TRS were demanding an increase in quota.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extended greetings for International Women’s Day being celebrated on March 8 and also read out a message. Soon after members trooped into the Well even as parliamentary affairs minister Ananthkumar requested the Speaker to continue with the Question Hour.

“We are ready to discuss irregularities in the banking (sector),” the minister said.

Under Rule 193, a discussion on alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector over the years and its impact on Indian economy has been scheduled for today in the House.

As the din continued, Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

This is the fourth straight day that Question Hour has been washed out in the Lower House.

TDP leader and civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was not present in the House even though it was the question day of the ministry. However, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha was present.

Disappointed over the Centre not granting special status to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP had late Wednesday night announced that the party’s two ministers — Raju and YS Chowdary — would resign from the central government.

The protesting members were wearing stoles of their party colours. While TDP members were sporting yellow stoles, those from TRS had donned pink scarves. AIADMK members were wearing stoles in hues of white, black and red.