Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: BJP announces seat-sharing strategy for northeast India
Lok Sabha Election 2024 is set to be held in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. Various political parties across India have started their campaign to woo the voters, for election to the Parliament of world's largest democracy. Several political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the TMC, the DMK etc. have released the list of their candidates who will be competing to be become the elected representatives of the people in the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
In the 543-member Lok Sabha of the Indian Parliament, minimum support of 272 elected representatives is required to form the government. In the upcoming election, the focus is on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the NDA.
While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties. Ruling NDA government is aiming to secure the mandate to form the government for a third consecutive term. The alliance is targeting to win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: ''BJP is afraid of INDIA alliance,' says Jairam Ramesh
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a jibe at the BJP over the recent arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was 'afraid' of the INDIA bloc going into the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Ramesh said, "The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister is an attack on democracy and our constitution."
"This is politics of revenge at play. The BJP is afraid of the INDIA alliance. This is an attack on democracy and our constitution," the Congress leader further said.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: CPI (M) confirms its candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: CPI (M) leader D Raja on Friday revealed that Awadhesh Rai will contest from the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.
"Seat-sharing talks are going on. Begusarai's seat has been reserved for our party. District Secretary Awadhesh Rai has been chosen to contest from Begusarai. We are negotiating for one more seat," D Raja told news agency ANI.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: Tripura CM Manik Saha participates in door-to-door campaigning
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha actively participated in a rally and conducted door-to-door campaigning on Friday.
While speaking to news agency ANI, he asserted, "You can see the excitement in people. They are waiting to vote (for the BJP) keeping in mind PM Modi."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: BJP reveals seat-sharing strategy for northeast India
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Update: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its support for the Lok Sabha candidates of the Naga People's Front (NPF) in the Outer Manipur Constituency, the National People's Party (NPP) in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland for the upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, reported news agency ANI.
"Following the decision by BJP under the guidance of JP Nadda, and upholding our alliance principles, I am delighted to share that BJP will lend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in 2024," Manipur CM N Biren Singh said in a post on X.
"As per the instructions of the National President of BJP, JP Nadda, I am pleased to inform that BJP will extend its support to Lok Sabha Candidates of NPP in both the seats of Meghalaya (Shillong and Tura), to NPF in the Outer Manipur Constituency and to NDPP in Nagaland in the ensuing Parliamentary elections 2024," Sambit Patra, BJP Co-ordinator of North East said in a post on X.