Lok Sabha Election 2024 live updates: This week marks the initiation of the initial voting phase for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, set to commence on April 19. On Sunday, April 14, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' with the slogan 'Modi ki Guarantee' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The event occurred at the party headquarters in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders in attendance. The manifesto primarily targets the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women....Read More

The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) began on March 16 following the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates. The MCC outlines guidelines for general conduct, meetings, processions, party conduct, and candidate behaviour on polling day, among other aspects.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule

• Phase 1- April 19

• Phase 2- April 26

• Phase 3- May 7

• Phase 4 - May 13

• Phase 5 - May 20

• Phase 6 - May 25

• Phase 7 - June 1

Latest election highlights

- The MCC Nodal Officer in Thiruvananthapuram warned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for levelling "unverified claims" against BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Tharoor allegedly made unverified claims against Chandrasekhar in a news channel interview, violating the Model Code of Conduct, as stated by the Thiruvananthapuram Nodal Officer. Tharoor alleged that Chandrasekhar was offering money to voters and religious figures in exchange for votes.

- Bishnu Pada Ray, the BJP candidate from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, criticised the Congress on Sunday, alleging that the party has consistently harboured 'anti-India' sentiments. Speaking to ANI, he asserted that India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, gifted the Coco Islands, previously part of the Northern Andaman Islands, to Myanmar.

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The elections for the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and the by-poll for the Ramnagar Assembly segment are scheduled for April 19, while voting for the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will take place on April 26.

- The Congress unveiled a roster of observers for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The list comprises Sanjay Dutt, Anees Ahmed, and Dheeraj Gurjar.

Scroll down for more election updates