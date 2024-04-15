Lok Sabha election 2024 live: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 live updates: This week marks the initiation of the initial voting phase for the Lok Sabha Election 2024, set to commence on April 19. On Sunday, April 14, the Bharatiya Janata Party unveiled its manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' with the slogan 'Modi ki Guarantee' for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. The event occurred at the party headquarters in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, and other senior leaders in attendance. The manifesto primarily targets the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women....Read More
The implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) began on March 16 following the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates. The MCC outlines guidelines for general conduct, meetings, processions, party conduct, and candidate behaviour on polling day, among other aspects.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
Latest election highlights
- The MCC Nodal Officer in Thiruvananthapuram warned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for levelling "unverified claims" against BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Tharoor allegedly made unverified claims against Chandrasekhar in a news channel interview, violating the Model Code of Conduct, as stated by the Thiruvananthapuram Nodal Officer. Tharoor alleged that Chandrasekhar was offering money to voters and religious figures in exchange for votes.
- Bishnu Pada Ray, the BJP candidate from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, criticised the Congress on Sunday, alleging that the party has consistently harboured 'anti-India' sentiments. Speaking to ANI, he asserted that India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, gifted the Coco Islands, previously part of the Northern Andaman Islands, to Myanmar.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Tripura on Sunday night to participate in the BJP's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The elections for the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and the by-poll for the Ramnagar Assembly segment are scheduled for April 19, while voting for the Tripura East parliamentary constituency will take place on April 26.
- The Congress unveiled a roster of observers for three Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The list comprises Sanjay Dutt, Anees Ahmed, and Dheeraj Gurjar.
Scroll down for more election updates
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: PM Modi to address poll rallies in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak at an election rally in Tamil Nadu on Monday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Modi will appeal for votes for the party's candidates in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Tenkasi at the gathering set in Ambasamudram district.
Additionally, Modi will address public rallies in Kerala on Monday as part of the BJP's election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. He will participate in the public meeting at Kunnamangalam in the Alathur constituency of Thrissur District.
During the campaign, he will support NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, who are contesting in Alathur and Thrissur, respectively.
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: On Mayawati's ‘western UP seperate state if comes to power’ statement, BJP's Sanjeev Balyan says
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Union Minister & BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan on BSP chief Mayawati's statement to make western UP a separate state if comes to power, says, “She has said a good thing but she won't get the chance. People have already made up their minds to make PM Modi, the PM again, even the opposition candidates will say so. Since PM Modi has assumed the power, there is pro incumbency and we are going to the people based on the work that we have done.”
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Amit Shah to address rallies in Tripura and strife-torn Manipur today
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to embark on a campaign trail and deliver a speech at an election rally in Manipur on Monday, April 15, just days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shah arrived in Agartala at 9 pm on Sunday and spent the night in Tripura. On Monday, he plans to hold public rallies in both Tripura and Manipur. Read more
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Reactions to BJP manifesto for the upcoming polls
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: On BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora says, "The manifesto of BJP and NDA is very good. What they say in the manifesto is delivered. I welcome it..."
RJD leader and candidate from Saran Lok Sabha seat Rohini Acharya says, "...these people are scared of the employment revolution brought by Tejashwi Yadav. They (NDA) should first fulfil their promises made to the people of Bihar and then bring a new manifesto."
Congress MP and candidate Shashi Tharoor says, "... What is in UCC? Without a draft of what UCC carries, it will be impossible to say anything about it... If the other communities do not object to the draft law, then we should have one... We don't want something to divide our society, we want something to unify it... The same is the problem with One Nation One Election... If a government loses its legislative majority, it falls. The only solution is another election... According to One Nation One Election, if the elections are fixed every five years and the government falls after six months, will they implement the President's rule? Isn't that undemocratic? What happened to Federalism and democracy?..."
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: MCC officer issues warning to Shashi Tharoor over ‘unverified claims’ against Union min
Lok Sabha election 2024 live: Thiruvananthapuram MCC Nodal Officer on Sunday warned Congress leader Shashi Tharoor about making "unverified allegations" against BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, news agency ANI reported.
"A Complaint was filed by JR Padmakumar, Election Legal Convenor, BJP before the DEO on April 6, alleging that Unsubstantiated accusations" were made by Sashi Tharoor in a "Meet the Candidate'Interview hosted by 24 News Channel. It was alleged that Sashi Tharoor accused Rajeev Chandrasekhar offering money to voters and religious leaders in exchange of vote. On April 8, another Complaint was filed by VV Rajesh, NDA Convenor, on the same subject matter. He has alleged that Statements made by Sashi Tharoor in the Interview was "Utterly false, Frivolous" and made to defame. Further, He submitted that Sashi Tharoor by making the impugned statement in the interview, has violated Rule 1(2), Rule 1(3) of the MCC and S.123(3) of the RP act," as per the Thiruvananthapuram MCC Nodal Officer.