Lok Sabha election Phase 6: West Bengal records 54.80% voter turnout till 1 pm

West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 54.80 per cent till 1 pm in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Follow LIVE updates A voter gets finger marked before voting in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

The polling in the eight constituencies—Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur—began at 7 am and will conclude by 6pm.

According to the Election Commission, Bishnupur has recorded the highest polling till 1 pm with a voter turnout of 58.64 per cent, followed by Tamluk at 57.64 per cent, Ghatal at 57.31 per cent, Jhargarm at 56.95 per cent, Bankura at 54.21 per cent, Medinipur at 51.57 per cent, and Kanthi at 51.66 per cent. The Purulia constituency has recorded the lowest voter turnout so far at 50.34 per cent.

A total of 1,45,34,228 voters, including 73,63,273 men, 71,70,822 women and 133 belonging to the third-gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,600 polling stations across the state, news agency PTI reported.

There are 79 candidates in the fray, with Bankura and Jhargram having the highest number of contestants, 13 each. Purulia is next, with 12 contestants, nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk, and seven candidates each in Boshnupur and Ghatal Lok Sabha seats.

Some of the key candidates from West Bengal include: Bengali superstar Dev, who is seeking a third term as TMC MP from Ghatal, former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk, union minister Subhas Sarkar from Bankura, and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul, a BJP legislator, who is pitted against TMC MLA and actor June Malia in Medinipur.

Meanwhile, the election office in West Bengal received 364 complaints until 9 am, reported PTI. However, a poll official said that there have been no reports of any “untoward” incident during the polling so far.

A total of 919 companies of central forces have been deployed across the state, with over 29,000 state police personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)