Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi visits Hanuman temple in Rae Bareli | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a Hanuman temple in Rae Bareli amid polling for the Lok Sabha constituency. Visuals from the temple showed Gandhi offering prayers and seeking blessings of Lord Hanuman. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Pipaleshwar Hanuman Mandir

The senior Congress leader also visited several polling booths in the constituency from where he is contesting. The Rae Bareli seat was previously held by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections here.

In the video tweeted by ANI, Rahul Gandhi was seen offering prayers at the Pipaleshwar Hanuman Mandir in Rae Bareli. He was later seen interacting with the priests of the temple as media persons surrounded him. However, he left the temple without interacting with the media.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Rae Bareli, Dinesh Pratap Singh, cast his vote at a booth in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gora Bazaar.

Voting commenced for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on May 20 at 7 am. for the fifth phase of the general elections, polling is taking place in Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaiserganj, and Gonda.

Earlier Rahul Gandhi claimed in a post on X that a storm of change is sweeping the country.

"The people of India are fighting this election together and a storm of change is sweeping across the country. I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli - come out in large numbers and vote for the prosperity of your families, for your rights, for the progress of India," Rahul Gandhi posted on the social media platform.

The Congress leader further said, “It has become clear in the first four phases that the people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP.”

Apart from Rae Bareli, Gandhi is also contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Voting is underway in 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security. The next phase of voting will take place on May 25.

