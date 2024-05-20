BJP winning only ‘Kyoto’ in U.P, says Rahul Gandhi

Alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to replace the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the party would be restricted to just one seat in Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav with others during an INDIA bloc public meeting in support of Congress candidate from Allahabad constituency Ujjwal Raman Singh for the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj district, Sunday (PTI)

Addressing a joint rally at Mungari in Prayagraj, they also flayed the BJP over unemployment and farmers’ income.

“The BJP led by Narendra Modi is winning only one seat in Uttra Pradesh. That is Kyoto (referring to Varanasi, which PM Modi had said he would develop Kyoto-style),” said Gandhi, who campaigned for Ujjawal Raman Singh, the Congress candidate for Allahabad parliamentary seat.

“This fight is for the Constitution, which is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. I want to tell them that the Constitution of Dr Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru cannot be destroyed by any power...” he told an enthusiastic crowd.

“Like ‘samudra manthan’ (‘churning of oceans’ as mentioned in Hindu religious texts), this time we will have ‘samvidhan manthan’. While on one side there are people who want to end the Constitution, on the other are people like you and I who want to save it,” Akhilesh said.

“BJP wale hamari aur apki jaan aur samvidhan ke piche pade hain. (The BJP is after our lives and the Constitution),” he claimed.

Targeting the central government over farmers’ income, he said the promise of doubling farmers’ income remained unfulfilled. “One lakh farmers committed suicide under the rule of the BJP government. The BJP used every tactic to crush the movement of farmers but failed.”

The former chief minister said if voted to power the INDIA government would make a law for minimum support price (MSP) of crops and launch other welfare schemes for them as well.

He also blamed the BJP for recruitment exam paper leaks in the state and said that it betrayed the youngsters. The BJP was ‘charo khane chit’ (to be on all fours) after the four phases of elections, Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Gandhi reiterated his pitch for equitable wealth distribution along with the scrapping of the Agnipath scheme.

“We will make a list of the poor, and a woman from each poor family will be selected for bank account opening. ₹8500 per month will be transferred in those bank accounts ‘takatak takatak’... We will throw the Agniveer scheme in the dustbin and implement the old army recruitment scheme,” he added.