‘Will fight BJP-Cong pact’: Arvind Kejriwal’s swipe after Sheila Dikshit’s no to tie-up

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused the Congress for helping the BJP in 2019 polls after it decided against an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said no to the alliance after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning.

Kejriwal tweeted about a possible “secret understanding” between BJP and Congress and said Delhi is ready to fight the “Cong-BJP alliance.”

“At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Modi- Shah duo, Cong is helping BJP by splitting anti-BJP vote. Rumours r that Cong has some secret understanding wid BJP. Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance,” Kejriwal tweeted

AAP chief Kejriwal had said that an alliance was necessary to defeat the BJP but Tuesday’s announcement by the Congress puts rest to speculations of a pact in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, AAP spokesperson Gopal Rai said that the Congress was playing hide and seek and helping the BJP.

Senior leaders who were present in the meeting with Congress boss Rahul Gandhi said the top leadership of the party had a problem with the seat-sharing proposed by the ruling AAP in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that they did try to convince the Congress for a pact in Delhi but the offer was declined. “If today our alliance with Congress is done, the BJP will lose all seven seats in Delhi,” the AAP chief had said.

There were reports that AAP wanted the alliance with Congress to extend to Punjab and also to Haryana and Goa, two other states where it has some presence.

