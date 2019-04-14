‘If Modi returns, Amit Shah will be Home Minister’, says Kejriwal in Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party ArvindKejriwalsaid AmitShahcould become India’s nexthomeminister.

Addressing a public rally in the state, where the party is contesting both Lok Sabha seats and three of the four assembly seats in the bypolls, Kejriwalsaid it wasn’t an exaggeration that the current elections are a battle to save thecountry.

“IfModibecomes the PM (again), thenAmitShahwill become the home minister. Last timeAmitShahdid not contest the Lok Sabha election. Now he is contesting from Gandhinagar. And just think what will happen to thecountryifShahbecomes the nexthomeminister.”

The Delhi chief minister claimed that Goa’s economy will take a hit if the BJP president Shah actually becomes the home minister.

The Delhi chief minister said Goais fortunate that there hasn’t been any mob lynching. This, he said, would change if the BJP returned to power at the centre.

“Ifthere are even three mob lynchings inGoa, touristswillstop coming andthinkhow that will affect Goa’s economy, your jobs and businesses,”Kejriwalsaid.

He also sought to draw a parallel between Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler and the BJP.

“2019 is do or die election to save India and the Constitution. In 1931, Hitler became the Chancellor of Germany. After three months of becoming Chancellor, he changed Constitution and stopped elections,”Kejriwalsaid.

“The BJP is following the model of Adolf Hitler’s Germany, where NarendraModiwants to be PrimeMinisterfor life,”Kejriwalsaid.

Kejriwalalso claimed there was a nexus between Pakistan’s PrimeMinisterImran Khan, who recently said that a return of the NarendraModi government would be better for India Pakistan relations, and PrimeMinisterNarendraModi.

“Imran Khan saysModishould be PM. What is cooking between Imran Khan andModi? Why is Imran Khan concerned? Why does he wantModito win? Pakistanwillnever get a better PM thanModi, who is poisoning India. What Pakistan could not do in 70 years, Modi and Amit Shahhave done in five years by dividing India society,”Kejriwalsaid.

Goavotes on April 23 with two Lok Sabha seats up for grabs as well as four state assembly bypolls. The results of all six seats will be declared on May 23.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 00:43 IST