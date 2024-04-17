Lok Sabha elections: How many seats will BJP win? Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra differ on number

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday predicted how many seats their rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will win in the Lok Sabha elections. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. (ANI file photo)

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's brother, said the BJP will win only 150 seats. He claimed he had thought the party would win 180 seats.

"I do not do prediction of seats. 15-20 days ago I was thinking the BJP would win around 180 seats but now I think they will get 150 seats. We are getting reports from every state that we are improving. We have a very strong alliance in Uttar Pradesh and we will perform very well," Gandhi said on Wednesday, while addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav concurred with his INDIA bloc partner.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the press conference, targeting the latter over the electoral bonds case.

"A few days ago, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted, but it was a flop show. The Prime Minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it. The Prime Minister said that the system of electoral bonds was brought for transparency, to clean politics. If this is true then why was that system cancelled by the Supreme Court. And secondly, if you wanted to bring transparency, why did you hide the names of those who gave money to BJP. And why did you hide the dates on which they gave you the money?," Rahul Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, said the BJP will not win more than 180 seats.

"On what basis are they saying that they will get 400, are they astrologers? Either they have done something from before and they know that they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say that they will get 400 seats?... If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there... is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not gain more than 180 seats, in fact, they will win less than 180 seats," he said.

The BJP had won over 300 seats in the 2019 general elections.

Voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on April 19. Counting of votes for the seven-phase elections will happen on June 4.

With inputs from PTI, ANI