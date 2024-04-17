Lok Sabha elections: INDIA bloc will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the alliance would comprehensively win the polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)

"Winds of change will blow from western UP, INDIA bloc will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur,” Akhilesh Yadav said during a joint press conference with Rahul Gandhi.

He called upon voters to ensure that not a single vote is divided in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Samajwadi Party chief also targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of now-scrapped electoral bonds. “BJP has become a warehouse for all corrupt practices...” Yadav said at the press conference.

“They are not only welcoming corrupt individuals into their party but also harbouring the ill-gotten money earned by them,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav also dubbed the Opposition's INDIA alliance as a “new hope” in the Lok Sabha elections.

"INDIA alliance is the new hope in the elections and as Rahul ji said that there are many things in his manifesto by which poverty can be eradicated,” he said.

“I want to say that the day the farmers of our country will become happy, the day the farmers of the country will start getting remunerative prices for their crops, I understand that all the political parties and especially those who are the partners of INDIA alliance are saying that they will give MSP and the day the Indian government increases the income of the farmers, poverty will go away,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "the champion of corruption'. He also reacted to the prime minister's recent remarks on the scrapped electoral bonds scheme, saying it was the "biggest extortion scheme in the world".

He also called Modi's interview with the news agency ANI as "scripted and a flop show".

"The prime minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it. The Prime Minister said that the system of electoral bonds was brought for transparency, to clean politics. If this is true then why was that system cancelled by the Supreme Court. And secondly, if you wanted to bring transparency, why did you hide the names of those who gave money to BJP. And why did you hide the dates on which they gave you the money?" the Congress leader said.