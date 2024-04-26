Lok Sabha elections Phase 2: Weather likely to be normal; heatwave conditions to prevail in some states, says EC

The second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with 88 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and one Union Territory set to vote, began on Friday. The weather forecast, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), was said to be normal with heatwave conditions persisting in several states. The Indian Meteorological Department said on April 25 that severe heatwave conditions were likely to continue in at least nine eastern and southern states over the next five days. (AFP)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said in a statement on Thursday, “With weather conditions predicted to be within normal ranges, voters can cast their votes comfortably. For convenience for voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities, to deal with hot weather conditions.”

The polling time has been extended until 6 PM in several polling stations across Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger constituencies in Bihar to accommodate voters amid such weather conditions, PIB statement added.

It added, “Assured Minimum Facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity are in place to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease. Special attention has been given to measures to deal with hot weather conditions.”

In a statement on April 22, the ECI said, “DG IMD today informed the Election Commission that there is no major concern with regard to heat wave for phase 2 of the General Elections scheduled on 26th of this month. The weather forecast is normal for the 13 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 2. In view of reports of above-normal temperatures and heat waves in certain parts of the country, the Commission today held a meeting with concerned agencies to understand the developing weather situation and discuss measures to mitigate any risk due to hot weather conditions during the period of General Elections.”

Speaking to ANI, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “Before the second round of voting, we had called a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority, Meteorological Department, and health officials. We also spoke to Chief Electoral Officers to assess the weather conditions”

He added that the IMD predicted normal weather conditions for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Recent rains have also mitigated the effects of the heat.

During the next five days, the IMD has issued warnings for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in various parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.