Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Will rain play spoilsport in Bengal, Northeast? Heatwave in Odisha, Karnataka

As 93 constituencies across the country are set to go to polls in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert in northeastern states and West Bengal, expected to give a much-needed respite to the voters amid the scorching heat. Heatwave conditions in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha election (Bidesh Manna/HT Photo)

Multiple districts in West Bengal received rainfall on Monday as temperatures soared past 40 degrees Celsius in the state. The IMD predicted that rainfall will continue over the state for the next few days, bringing down the temperature and giving ease to the voters during persisting heatwave conditions in the state.

The Met said that thunderstorms with gusty winds will occur in several districts of West Bengal till May 10. The weather agency also predicted multiple cyclonic circulations near northeastern states, likely to bring light to moderate rainfall in Assam on polling day.

The IMD said that southeasterly moisture-bearing winds from the Bay of Bengal will travel to eastern India, likely bringing moderate to heavy rains in multiple districts in Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam as well as other northeastern states this week.

Rains lashed several parts of Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday, bringing respite from the rising temperatures. It is likely that rains will continue in the state on May 7 and 8.

As per the predictions of IMD, light to moderate rains can lash parts of Odisha till Friday, May 10, with the temperature likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions in Odisha, Karnataka

The weather agency further predicted that heatwave conditions will persist in Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jharkhand this week, with maximum temperatures recorded to be 4-7 degrees Celsius above normal on Monday.

IMD also issued an orange alert in most of the districts in Karnataka that are set to go to polls on Tuesday, as temperatures hit 42 to 44 degrees Celsius in the past few days. Odisha and Karnataka are predicted to temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius on polling day in Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting will be held in 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, with over 1,300 candidates in fray. The fate of Union ministers Amit Shah, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Mansukh Mandaviya and multiple key candidates from BJP will be sealed on May 7.