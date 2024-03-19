Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad town area ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 26. This is PM Modi’s second visit to the state in the past five days. (PTI photo)

The roadshow comes at a time when the BJP-led NDA’s plans to make electoral gains in Kerala.

PM Modi, atop a campaign jeep at the Anchuvilakku junction in the town, led the roadshow amid heavy security and hundreds of party supporters.

PM Modi was accompanied in the vehicle by Palakkad BJP candidate C Krishnakumar, Ponnani BJP candidate Nivedita Subramaniyan and state party president K Surendran.

The roadshow concluded at 11:15am. PM Modi then left for his onward journey to Salem in Tamil Nadu.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP finished third behind the United Democratic Front (Kerala) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) and despite that the party was able to garner over 21% of the votes.

Krishnakumar, who was the party candidate in 2019, has again been fielded from the Palakkad constituency.

Kerala, which votes on April 26 in a single phase of the Lok Sabha election, has 20 parliamentary seats.

While the LDF and UDF have announced candidates in all 20 seats, the BJP is yet to name its nominees in four seats including Wayanad where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting.