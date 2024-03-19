 Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 11:46 AM IST

PM Modi’s Palakkad roadshow follows his recent participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad town area ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 26.

This is PM Modi’s second visit to the state in the past five days. (PTI photo)
This is PM Modi’s second visit to the state in the past five days. (PTI photo)

This is PM Modi’s second visit to the state in the past five days.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The roadshow comes at a time when the BJP-led NDA’s plans to make electoral gains in Kerala.

PM Modi, atop a campaign jeep at the Anchuvilakku junction in the town, led the roadshow amid heavy security and hundreds of party supporters.

PM Modi was accompanied in the vehicle by Palakkad BJP candidate C Krishnakumar, Ponnani BJP candidate Nivedita Subramaniyan and state party president K Surendran.

Also Read:BJP leader Eshwarappa skips PM’s rally in embarrassment to party ahead of LS polls

The roadshow concluded at 11:15am. PM Modi then left for his onward journey to Salem in Tamil Nadu.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP finished third behind the United Democratic Front (Kerala) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) and despite that the party was able to garner over 21% of the votes.

Krishnakumar, who was the party candidate in 2019, has again been fielded from the Palakkad constituency.

Kerala, which votes on April 26 in a single phase of the Lok Sabha election, has 20 parliamentary seats.

While the LDF and UDF have announced candidates in all 20 seats, the BJP is yet to name its nominees in four seats including Wayanad where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On