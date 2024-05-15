Lok Sabha polls: SP, Congress to hold joint conference ahead of 5th phase

Three phases of polling remain for Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will hold their first joint press conference in Lucknow to boost their electoral chances in the state. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 20. (File photo)

Even as the Congress stitched a strong alliance with the SP, the transfer of votes between the two parties remains crucial for the two INDIA bloc allies to win seats. The same will also decide the fate of the three Congress candidates from Delhi, where the party is in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Rahul to Raebareli: Will fight for your dreams

Rahul Gandhi has evolved his own way of campaigning in Rae Bareli, considered to be his party’s bastion and there are indications that he will address a major public meeting in Rae Bareli city before the campaigning ends on May 18. Rae Bareli goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Rahul also told the gathering of this journey, saying, “I walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir and opened a shop of love in the market of hatred. You have opened a mall/supermarket of love here.”

AAP admits misbehaviour with Swati Maliwal

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday admitted that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved“ with the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the chief minister’s residence on May 13 when she was waiting to meet the CM; and added that the “CM has taken note of the incident and has asked for strict action.”

The acknowledgment by Singh comes a day after Delhi Police received two calls from CM’s residence, claiming Maliwal was assaulted there. Maliwal herself, who has been incommunicado since, arrived at Civil Lines police station soon after the alleged incident but she left stating she would file a complaint later.

Mamata offers to cook for Modi

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outrage over video footage of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav enjoying fish, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered to cook for the BJP leader.

At an election rally in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said she was ready to “cook something for him (Modi)” if he wanted but added that she was not sure whether he would consume the meal prepared by her.

Banerjee was targeting the BJP for allegedly interfering with food choices of people following the furore over the video of Tejashwi posted during Navratri.

Last month, PM Modi accused opposition leaders of demonstrating a ‘Mughal mindset’ and “teasing” the people of the country by consuming non-vegetarian food in the holy month of Sawan and posting a video of it online. Modi said eating non-vegetarian food during Navratri and Sawan hurt the feelings of people.

Get Prajwal Revanna back from Germany: Cong to PM

The Congress on Monday demanded that PM Modi make all efforts to bring back Karnataka’s JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who fled the country after sexual abuse allegations surfaced against him.

Talking to reporters, Congress’ women wing president Alka Lamba said the party will show black flags to PM Modi during his rally and roadshow in Mumbai on May 15 and 17.

“You should bring back Prajwal Revanna and hand him over to the Karnataka government. The silence of PM and BJP leaders is like supporting the accused,” Lamba said.