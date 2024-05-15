I’ve come here to fight for your dreams, says Rahul Gandhi

RAE BARELI: As Rahul Gandhi is about to speak at the public meeting in Gurbuxganj (Harchandpur assembly segment of Rae Bareli) on Monday, the Congress’ campaign song ‘Jiski Bhasa Prem’ (Love is his language) starts playing. Rahul Gandhi (File)

Those on the dais or in the audience rise from their seats, clapping or dancing to the tune of the song. Priyanka Gandhi is among those clapping with the audience.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Mood bana diya aapne mera” (You made my day), It’s a good song and the people of Rae Bareli dance really well,” Rahul tells the people as he begins to speak.

Rahul Gandhi has evolved his own way of campaigning in Rae Bareli, considered to be his party’s bastion. and there are indications that he will address a major public meeting in Rae Bareli city before the campaigning ends on May 18. Rae Bareli goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

He begins his address by talking about his family’s century-old relationship with the people of Rae Bareli. He recounts how his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, who later became the first Prime Minister of India, visited the agitating farmers of Rae Bareli.

He says that the police had opened fire on the agitating farmers and Nehru learnt lessons in politics from the people and farmers of Rae Bareli. “This is not an ordinary thing because the person whom the people of Rae Bareli gave lessons in politics became Prime Minister of India,” he said.

Later, he also refers to the election of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who also became the Prime Minister, his grandfather Feroze Gandhi, and his mother Sonia Gandhi, who represented the people of Rae Bareli in parliament.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi, in her address, shares about Rahul Gandhi’s journey of 4,000 km on foot from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir and later from Manipur to Mumbai (Nyay Yatra).

Rahul also reminds the gathering of this journey, saying, “I walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir and opened a shop of love in the market of hatred. You have opened a mall/supermarket of love here.”

“I am happy that I have come here to serve you and to fight to realise your dreams,” he said. At Unchahar (Rae Bareli), Rahul appears confident about his election, telling the people that he is contesting the poll and going to become MP from Rae Bareli.

At every public meeting, Rahul Gandhi takes out a pocket-sized version of the Constitution of India and holds it in his hands to emphasise the apprehensions that the BJP may attempt to amend the Constitution.

“We, the INDIA bloc, are going to protect this Constitution. This Constitution of India has given you whatever you have achieved since independence—your vote, reservation, public sector, and jobs. BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the people of Rae Bareli fought for this... There is no power in this world that can scrap this Constitution,” he declares.

At every public meeting, he targets the media, asserting that despite addressing media persons as friends, they do not act as friends to the people. He criticises the media for not portraying the right picture and instead focusing on events like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s or Adani’s wedding ceremony.

“You will not see any poor there (on news channels). They are not our friends. They are the friends of Adani...,” he says. “Unemployment, rising inflation, problems of the farmers, and ‘Bhagidari’ (social justice) are the main issues. But the media will never focus on these issues,” he adds.