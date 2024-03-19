Lok Sabha elections: Derek O'Brien claims PM- Modi violated Model Code of Conduct, BJP slams TMC leader

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has filed a written complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct. West Bengal's ruling party claimed that PM Modi, BJP's Varanasi candidate, used central government funds for the election campaign. TMC leader Derek O'Brien lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (File).(ANI)

Derek O'Brien, TMC's Rajya MP, wrote to the chief election commissioner on Monday, claiming a public message highlighting the government's programmes reached the electorate on March 16, after the model code of conduct came into force.

Derek O'Brien said PM Modi purportedly sent the message in the form of a letter to the voters on March 15.

He said the BJP used the office of the prime minister to put forth its message at the cost of the public exchequer. He claimed the letter was a vote appeal to the masses.

"By using the office of the prime minister, the BJP has issued the aforesaid letter at the cost of the public exchequer under the guise of a message seemingly sent by the Government of India. Such mass circulation is nothing but an appeal to the voters in favour of the BJP and Mr Modi and thereby flouting the mandate of the Election Commission of India," O'Brien said in the complaint.

He urged the "EC to ensure that appropriate directions are issued to the BJP and its candidate Modi to withhold from future campaigns at the cost of public exchequer, to withdraw the letter".

He also claimed that the cost of the letter to the electorate be included in the election expenditure account of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya slammed Derek O'Brien, saying his claims were untrue and preposterous

"The concerned person (Derek O’Brien) keeps posting tweets and sharing images on X handle. Let him move the EC, let him move the SC, if he wants, with such untrue and preposterous claims though it will not help his party win the hearts of people of the country of Bengal, which Narendra Modi has won, by his good governance and pro-people image and policies," he told PTI.

"TMC leaders have no place in the hearts of people and that will be clear after the polls conducted by the Election Commission," he added.

Last week, PM Modi, on the eve of the announcement of the general elections, wrote a letter to the masses and sought suggestions from a section of people for shaping the Union government’s “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) agenda.

“I need and indeed, look forward to your ideas, suggestions and support as we work to fulfil the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat," he wrote.

With inputs from PTI