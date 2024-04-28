Lok Sabha polls: Women voters outnumber men in 61 Rajasthan assembly constituencies

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta on Sunday said that in 61 out of 200 Assembly constituencies in the state, women voters have outnumbered men. In 2019, the voter turnout of women was 65.55% in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies (Representative Photo)

With a voter turnout of 60.72%, women made their mark in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, which went to polls in two phases on April 19 and 26. Of the 2,56,27,971 women voters registered for the 2024 Lok Sabha general election in Rajasthan, 1,55,61,285 have cast their votes, said Gupta.

In 2019, the voter turnout of women was 65.55% in all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

In eight Lok Sabha constituencies, including Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Pali, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, and Rajsamand, women surpassed men in voter participation, the CEO said.

The difference in voting between male and female voters in these areas ranges from 0.06% to 10.74%. Bhim Assembly constituency, located within the Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituency, exhibits the highest difference of 10.74%.

Gupta said the highest voter turnout by women, reaching 75.75%, was observed in the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency. Additionally, when analysed on an Assembly constituency basis, the Ghatol assembly constituency recorded the highest turnout at 82.68%.

Also, the turnout by women voters was 82.12% in Baytu, 79.43% in Shiv, 78.53% in Garhi and 78.21% in Jaisalmer.

In the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies which went to polls in second the phase, women from rural areas exhibited higher voter turnout compared to women from urban areas. Conversely, men from urban areas displayed greater participation in voting compared to men from rural areas, Gupta said.

Gupta stated that 63.64% of women in urban areas and 64.47% of women in rural areas participated in the voting process. Similarly, male voters exhibited higher turnout in urban areas, with 67.67% casting their votes, compared to 65.22% in rural areas.

Additionally, 56.33% of third-gender voters in urban areas participated in the voting, while the turnout was 40% among third-gender voters in rural areas, the CEO added.

He said 64.86% of voters from rural areas and 65.69% of voters from urban areas participated in the election. The highest turnout among urban voters (73.55%), was observed in the Jalore Lok Sabha constituency. Conversely, the highest participation among rural voters (76.58%), was recorded in the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency. Furthermore, in the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency, 74.58% of rural voters exercised their franchise.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, the urban area witnessed the highest turnout of 65.57% in Ganganagar while the lowest turnout was recorded at 52.18% in the Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Whereas, in rural areas, the highest turnout reached 66.95% in Ganganagar and the lowest turnout was observed at 48.85% in the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajasthan’s 25 constituencies went to polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.