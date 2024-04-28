Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajasthan sees low youth voter turnout compared to 2019

Jaipur: The voter turnout among youths aged between 18-19 years was lower in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections compared to the previous 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, according to the data from the election commission. Over 990,000 new voters, out of the total registered 1.64 million aged between 18-19 years had cast their votes in the ongoing general elections in Rajasthan (Representative Photo)

Over 990,000 new voters, out of the total registered 1.664 million aged between 18-19 years had cast their votes in the ongoing general elections in Rajasthan.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that approximately 60% of voters in this age group have exercised their franchise. Whereas, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 1.06 million or 76.70% of youths aged between 18-19 years cast their votes out of 1.38 million registered new voters, Gupta said.

Gupta said that the highest (77.93%) voting took place in the Banswara Lok Sabha constituency and the lowest (47.44%) voting took place in the Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency.

More than 70% of voting took place in four Lok Sabha constituencies. At the same time, there are 10 Lok Sabha constituencies where voting was more than the average.

Compared to 2019, this year witnessed an increase in voter turnout in several Lok Sabha constituencies with Kota seeing an increase from 67.95% to 73.39%, Alwar from 54.41% to 55.08%, and Ganganagar from 61.48% to 62.01%, said the CEO.

The Barmer Lok Sabha constituency experienced the highest increase of 8.16%, while Kota saw a rise of 5.44% in voter turnout. In 2019, the voter turnout in the Barmer Lok Sabha constituency was 66.43%. This time, the figure has risen to 74.59%.

Gupta said that in 92 assembly constituencies in the state, the voter turnout among new voters aged 18-19 years exceeded the average.

Additionally, he noted that in five assembly constituencies, the voter turnout exceeded 90%. The voter turnout stood at 99.37% in the Bagidora Assembly constituency of the Banswara Lok Sabha seat, 95.81% in Banswara, and 91.08% in the Ghatol Assembly constituency.

In the Soorsagar Assembly constituency of the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, voting reached 97.62%, while in the Jaisalmer assembly constituency of the Barmer Lok Sabha seat, it reached 96.63%.

Rajasthan’s 25 constituencies went to polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

As many as 25.4 million people are eligible to vote in the first phase of the polling in Rajasthan for 114 candidates at around 23,000 polling booths. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019. It won all 25 seats in 2014 and 24 in 2019.

Percentage of voters aged between 18-19 years in Lok Sabha constituencies:

Banswara (77.93), Barmer (74.59), Kota (73.39), Jodhpur (72.25), Chittorgarh (67.39), Jhalawar-Baran (63.44), Jaipur (62.43) Ganganagar (62.01) Jalore (61.63) Churu (61.2), Ajmer (58.35) Pali (57.74) Udaipur (57.2) Sikar (55.15) Alwar (55.08) Tonk-Sawaimadhopur (54.97) Nagaur (54.8) Bikaner (54.18) Rajsamand (54.11) Jhunjhunu (54) Dausa (53.83) Bhilwara (53.27) Jaipur Rural (51.66) Bharatpur (50.5) and Karauli-Dholpur (47.44)