Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
Indian Parliament integrated its two TV channels for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to create Sansad TV—a new platform that will continue to live telecast house proceedings and also pack news and current affairs programme in Hindi and English.
Officials said that the Rajya Sabha TV establishment—that runs from a rented public property adjacent to the Talkatora stadium, will be merged with the LSTV’s infrastructure to create the new entity.
Former textiles secretary Ravi Kapoor has been appointed as the CEO of the new entity for a period of one year on a contract basis, an internal order of the Lok Sabha secretariat said.
The plan was proposed by an expert committee headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Surya Prakash in 2019 and aims at cutting costs, streamlining management of the channel and rejig the content to make it a more attractive product for viewers and advertisers. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV were profit-making entities and the channels bagged advertisements primarily from public sector giants and central ministries.
According to the new plan, Sansad TV will have two platforms or channels to ensure smooth telecast of live proceedings of the two Houses of Parliament.
“During the recess, the options would be to run current affairs channels in English and Hindi or just shut down one channel and run programmes on the other,” said a senior official involved in the plan.
“The integrated plan would be a major cost-saving exercise as the RSTV shells out ₹10-12 crore on rent alone for its office and studio on the Talkatora Road,” said a senior official of the Rajya Sabha.
The new address for the Sansad TV will be a small bungalow at Mahadev Road that also houses kennel for eight sniffer dogs of the Parliament security service.
The Lok Sabha TV also has a studio in the Parliament library building and a feed centre on the first floor of Parliament building. These existing infrastructures would be enough, officials believe, to run Sansad TV.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Ghazipur border reopens partially after a month
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala strike against rising fuel prices hits normal life
- The state government earlier ruled out a cut in state taxes to bring down fuel prices citing reduction in revenue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Termination of 26-week pregnancy of rape survivor? SC seeks medical board report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hash constant: Govt’s solution to tracing originator of viral messages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged to create new platform, Sansad TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, accused in TRP scam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baghel announces force for Chhattisgarh’s Maoist insurgency-hit Bastar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic poll: BJP starts with early gains. Will AAP spring a surprise?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Court to hear Nikita Jacob's anticipatory bail plea on March 9
- Police have accused Jacob of helping edit the social media toolkit on the farm protest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Separate depart for Odisha SHGs as their growth continues under Naveen Patnaik
- Though the women SHGs existed in Odisha in 90s, they got a separate identity when Biju Janata Dal under Naveen Patnaik rode to power in 2000.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Vehicular movement through Ghazipur border partially restored
PM 'saddened' by BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan's death, tweets condolences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India repatriates over 6 million under Vande Bharat Mission: Hardeep Singh Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress deadlock to continue: G-23 planning event in Haryana now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox