Lok Sabha seats for South India won't be reduced, PM Modi says as govt plans flat 50% increase in segments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured that Lok Sabha seats would not be reduced in those South Indian states that have successfully controlled population. He also said that the total number of seats will increase to benefit states across the country. PM Modi highlighted 33 per cent women reservation (ANI)

His comments came amid concerns that delimitation in Southern states, which have effectively controlled their populations, will lead to fewer Lok Sabha seats.

Addressing an NDA assembly election rally in Kerala, PM said, “There are false rumours being spread that seats will be reduced in South Indian states due to population control, but this is completely untrue. Parliament will take steps to ensure that its seats are fully protected,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Referring to states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, and Telangana, PM said those that have effectively controlled population growth should not lose any Lok Sabha seats, despite having lower population growth rates.

Also read: T’gana CM opposes Centre’s move to scale LS, assembly seats

Parliament session to reconvene on April 16 PM Modi also informed that the Parliament session has been extended to April 16–18 to take up key legislation, including amendments to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which were adjourned on Thursday, will reconvene on April 16 for three days to take up legislation, including increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 to implement women's reservation, reports have said.

Also read: ‘Tamil Nadu facing possible decrease in Lok Sabha seats due to family planning’: MK Stalin

Congress claims delimitation could reduce seats PM Modi's statement follows an allegation by Congress that southern states, which have controlled their population, will be “punished” with fewer seats.

In an interview with PTI, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said it was a "very big issue" and that, as things stand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh could see a reduction in their number of seats.

Following this, Ramesh later posted on X stating that the central government is proposing to “bulldoze a Bill to increase the size of the Lok Sabha by 50%.”

Jairam Ramesh said while the number of seats for each state may be increased by 50%, the overall proportions may remain unchanged for now. However, he warned that widening gaps in representation could disadvantage South Indian states in the long run.

Also read: Political crisis in the delimitation dilemma

Women's representation in parliament from 2029 Talking about the goal of the bill, PM said that the government is focusing on ensuring 33 per cent women's representation in Parliament from 2029 onwards. He also urged all parties to support the bill.

He emphasised the government's focus on women's empowerment.

“The biggest beneficiaries of NDA policies are women. Women's empowerment and representation are our priority,” PM reportedly said. Referring to other women's issues, PM said that the government has "built toilets in every home, opened Jan Dhan accounts, and constructed houses in women's names."

He added that Mudra loans have proved successful in assisting women to start their own business, and the 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign has also been successful.