Lok Sabha Speaker warns Opposition MPs of action amid protest against ECI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday warned Opposition MPs of “decisive action” if they destroy government property amid protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI) and its ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV)

As soon as the House reconvened, Opposition members intensified their protests over the ECI’s functioning and the SIR drive. The Speaker, however, pressed ahead with Question Hour despite loud sloganeering from the Opposition benches.

Birla intervened with a stern message to protesting MPs. “If you ask questions with the same strength you are showing for sloganeering, it would benefit the people of this country. Citizens have not sent you here to damage public property. I am urging and warning you, if anyone attempts to destroy government property, I will be forced to take decisive action, and the people will be watching,” he said.

He said that his warning was not unprecedented. “Similar actions have been taken against members in several state assemblies for such behaviour. This is a repeat warning, do not attempt to destroy public property,” Birla added.

The uproar in Parliament comes amid an escalating row over the ECI’s functioning. Allegations by leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi of “vote theft” in multiple assembly polls and the general election have been strongly rebutted by both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the poll body. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in a press conference on Sunday, dismissed Gandhi’s claims as “baseless” and an “insult to the Constitution.” ECI further demanded that Gandhi either file a signed affidavit substantiating his charges or issue an apology to the nation.

The Opposition, however, has rallied behind Gandhi, rejecting the ECI’s stance. “It seemed like the BJP was speaking today. Did he give any response about the one lakh voters we exposed in Mahadevapura?” Congress leader Pawan Khera asked.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also dismissed talk of an apology. “There is no question of apologising. If the LoP says votes are being stolen, it is the Election Commission’s duty to provide evidence proving otherwise. Akhilesh Yadav has already submitted affidavits of 18,000 such voters whose names were removed or who could not vote due to the Commission’s lapses. Despite this, coming before the press and denying reality raises serious questions,” she said.

Amid the standoff, the Opposition INDIA bloc is considering moving an impeachment motion against the CEC, further escalating its confrontation with the poll body.

On the SIR drive, the Congress linked it to what it called systematic voter manipulation in past elections. Gandhi alleged it was part of a broader conspiracy to influence upcoming polls. Launching the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram, Bihar, on Sunday, Gandhi said, “Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are being stolen across the country. Their latest conspiracy is to conduct SIR in Bihar and steal the Bihar elections as well.”