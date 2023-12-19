Lok Sabha suspends 49 more MPs, Opposition says ‘undeclared emergency’

NEW DELHI: Forty-nine Lok Sabha members, all belonging to the Opposition INDIA bloc, were suspended on Tuesday, day after Parliament recorded the suspension of 78 MPs, the most ever in a day. Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament on Tuesday. (PTI)

The MPs in both the Houses were suspended for disrupting Parliamentary proceedings, carrying placard in the Lok Sabha and entering the well of House, while protesting last week’s Parliament security breach.

A total of 141 MPs have now been suspended in the ongoing winter session of Parliament – 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha.

The list of 49 MPs suspended on Tuesday included NCP MP Supriya Sule, National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Karti Chidambaram, BSP’s Danish Ali and SP’s Dimply Yadav among others. They have been suspended for the rest of the winter sessions.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition was sulking over the defeat in the recent assembly polls.

“We had told them (opposition MPs) not to bring placards in the House, this is an utter disrespect to the public, House and the Chair. This is a desperate move after losing the recently held assembly elections and if they (Opposition) continue this behaviour they will never win again,” Joshi said before the suspension was moved by Union law minister Arjun Meghwal.

NCP’s Sule questioned why such a large scale suspension was not being considered as an undeclared emergency.

“I was young during the Emergency. I had only heard about it. But what if the suspension of opposition MPs on such a large scale is not an undeclared emergency?” Sule said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor post his suspension said that the move was a betrayal of parliamentary democracy.

“It is clear that they want an Opposition-mukt Lok Sabha and they will do something similar in the Rajya Sabha. At this point, unfortunately, we have to start writing obituaries for parliamentary democracy in India...Today, in solidarity with my colleagues, I too joined the protest and everybody who was present has been suspended for the rest of the session, which means they (the government) want to pass their Bills without any discussion,” Tharoor said

Reacting to his suspension, Farooq Abdullah said, “Who does the police come under? What would have happened if he (Union home minister Amit Shah) had made a statement in Parliament on the incident (security breach)?”

The SP’s Yadav said, “”This is ultimately the failure of the government.”