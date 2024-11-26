Lokayukta officers probing Muda case shielding accused: Activist

Day ahead of the crucial hearing in the Karnataka high court, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna accused Lokayukta officers, who are investigating the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) case, of shielding the accused. Krishna expressed doubts about the integrity of the investigation, alleging that Lokayukta officers were “cooperating” with the accused (File photo)

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, Krishna expressed doubts about the integrity of the investigation, alleging that Lokayukta officers were “cooperating” with the accused. He reiterated his demand for a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI). “I am confident that the high court, which is looking into my petition seeking a CBI probe into the MUDA scam, will consider the demand,” he said.

The HC is expected to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Krishna further alleged that some key documents related to the case had been destroyed or concealed, undermining the investigation. “A search warrant was issued to conduct raids on the Muda office on June 28, but the Lokayukta still has not conducted the checks,” he said. He called for the removal of Lokayukta officers who are currently handling the case from future investigations.

The Muda case involves allegations of illegal allotment of 14 sites to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s family members and thousands of sites to his supporters and other politicians. The Lokayukta began investigating the matter following a special court’s directive, but Krishna said that the probe was halted prematurely. He also accused Lokayukta officers of taking instructions from Congress ministers, raising suspicions of interference.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also attacked the Congress government over the Muda case. Speaking in Srirangapatna taluk on Sunday, Ashoka accused contractors and officials of influencing the recently concluded Legislative Assembly byelections in favor of the Congress.

“Contractors and officials ensured that the Congress won the byelections due to the fear of non-payment of bills for road works and transfers,” Ashoka alleged. He questioned Siddaramaiah’s need for the 14 Muda sites, claiming, “You have lands, houses, cars, and other assets at Siddaramanahundi. Why did you want these sites? They were not given to the poor. This is proof that he has become the Chief Minister to loot the state’s money.”

Ashoka also criticised Siddaramaiah’s claims of transparency, stating, “The chief minister says his life is like an open book. But the only chapters visible are about the 14 sites, the Valmiki scandal, and the embezzlement of Dalit funds.” He dismissed past allegations against the BJP of taking a 40% commission, arguing that complainants failed to provide evidence.

Home minister G Parameshwara responded to allegations of irregularities in the Muda case, particularly concerning the removal of 144 documents by an IAS officer. “An investigation is being conducted. Everything will come to light – who took the documents, who got caught, whether it was an IAS or IPS officer. If mistakes are found, action will be taken,” Parameshwara added.