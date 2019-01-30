Lokpal panel to soon invite applications for appointment to posts

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai-led panel set up to recommend names for appointments to anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal will soon invite applications from eminent citizens eligible for the posts, a government official said.

“The committee decided to call for applications or nominations from eligible persons to be considered for the position of the chairperson and members of Lokpal,” the official said after the panel’s first meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

The statement added an advertisement seeking applications for the posts would be released soon.

The eight-member committee, which would meet again in a fortnight, was constituted in September last year to recommend names for the top anti-corruption ombudsman. The panel met after the Supreme Court this month asked the Lokpal search committee to recommend the names by February end.

The court questioned the delay in this regard and directed the Centre to do whatever was required in enabling the committee to complete its work. The apex court will hear the matter again on March 7

Former bureaucrat Lalit K Panwar, ex-Allahabad high court judge Sakha Ram Singh Yadav, former State Bank of India chief Arundhati Bhattacharya, Prasar Bharati chairperson A Surya Prakash, Indian Space Research Organisation head A S Kiran Kumar, ex-Gujarat police chief SS Khandwawala and former solicitor general Ranjit Kumar are the other members of the panel.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 22:44 IST