Home / India News / ‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina

‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina

Teesta water sharing and other issues related to fisheries were discussed between the two leaders.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during the India-Bangladesh virtual bilateral summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during the India-Bangladesh virtual bilateral summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, December 17, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Dhaka in March 2021, the ministry of external affairs said as the two leaders interacted during a virtual summit on Thursday. In 2021, India and Bangladesh will be celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the prime minister tweeted after the summit adding he is looking forward to the visit. “Next year, India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate Mujib Borsho and 50 years of establishment of our diplomatic ties. I look forward to visiting Dhaka for paying my homage to the life and ideals of Bangabandhu,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Was honoured to review our diverse ties with Bangladesh during my Virtual Summit with PM Sheikh Hasina today. We also unveiled a stamp honouring Bangabandhu, and launched the Bangabandhu-Bapu musuem and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link,” PM Modi said.

 

Seven agreements in the areas of hydrocarbon, culture, agriculture, high impact community development projects and the conservation of wildlife were signed at today’s summit, the MEA said. Teesta water sharing and other issues related to fisheries were also discussed.

“It was a very fruitful summit that included inauguration of significant projects and detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation. PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021,” Smita Pant, joint secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar, MEA, said.

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Rahane - WATCH
Covid-19: Here’s list of world leaders who contracted the virus
Health ministry says India’s Covid-19 recovery rate among highest globally
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
