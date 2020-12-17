‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after virtual summit with Sheikh Hasina

india

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Dhaka in March 2021, the ministry of external affairs said as the two leaders interacted during a virtual summit on Thursday. In 2021, India and Bangladesh will be celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the prime minister tweeted after the summit adding he is looking forward to the visit. “Next year, India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate Mujib Borsho and 50 years of establishment of our diplomatic ties. I look forward to visiting Dhaka for paying my homage to the life and ideals of Bangabandhu,” PM Modi tweeted.

“Was honoured to review our diverse ties with Bangladesh during my Virtual Summit with PM Sheikh Hasina today. We also unveiled a stamp honouring Bangabandhu, and launched the Bangabandhu-Bapu musuem and the Chilahati-Haldibari rail link,” PM Modi said.

Seven agreements in the areas of hydrocarbon, culture, agriculture, high impact community development projects and the conservation of wildlife were signed at today’s summit, the MEA said. Teesta water sharing and other issues related to fisheries were also discussed.

“It was a very fruitful summit that included inauguration of significant projects and detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation. PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021,” Smita Pant, joint secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar, MEA, said.