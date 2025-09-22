Looking for lavatory, says man held for trying to enter cockpit on Bengaluru flight

NEW DELHI: A passenger was taken into custody on Monday morning after he tried to open the cockpit door on board the Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi on Monday morning. The passenger told CISF officials and the Air India Express cabin crew that he was a first-time flyer and did not realise the implication of his action (Photo: Pixabay)

The man, a first-time flyer, told the cabin crew of Air India Express flight IX 1086 that he was looking for the lavatory and returned to his seat on being asked to do so, an official familiar with the matter said.

The official stated that the passenger, who was travelling along with eight others, was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as the plane landed in Varanasi.

A CISF official said the passenger had incorrectly pressed the security code of the cockpit door, which alerted the crew on board. The pilot promptly informed the air traffic control about the attempt.

“The passenger expressed ignorance about his act, stating that he was unaware as he was a first-time passenger,” the official said, adding that since the man was travelling as part of a nine-member group, CISF took all the passengers for interrogation and informed the local police.

In a statement issued after the incident was reported, Air India Express stressed that the safety of the flight and passengers had not been compromised in the incident.

“We are aware of media reports regarding an incident on one of our flights to Varanasi, where a passenger approached the cockpit entry area while looking for the lavatory. We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised. The matter was reported to the relevant authorities on landing and is currently under investigation,” an Air India Express spokesperson said in the statement.