Lookout notice against ‘godman’ Chaitanyananda accused of sexually harassing students

A lookout circular has been issued against Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who has been accused of harassing 17 students in a private institute in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, has been booked by Delhi Police.(ANI)

"A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against him to prevent any attempt to flee the country," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, according to PTI.

The officer added that multiple police teams are carrying out raids across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand in connection with the case.

Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the former head of the private management college in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, has been on the run for over a month, as reported by HT.

The management of the college has accuased Saraswati of engaging in “illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental” activities.

Also Read | Delhi shocker: ‘Godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati, his luxury car, fake plate and molestation of students

“As a result...[institution] has severed all ties with him...and lodged complaints with the relevant authorities regarding illegal acts committed...,” it said in a statement.

Deputy police commissioner Amit Goel said the college administrator filed a complaint against Saraswati on August 4.

The complaint, the institute alleged that the self-style godman was sexually harassing students pursuing courses under scholarships for economically weaker sections. “...statements of 32 female students were recorded. Out of which, 17 alleged that they received obscene WhatsApp messages...the accused [used abusive language]...”

Goel added that the students have also accused Saraswati of unwanted physical contact. “The students alleged that women faculty and administrators pressured the girls to comply with his demands.”

During a search, the police also seized a car from the basement of the college, which was using a forged diplomatic number plate, over which a separate cheating and forgery case has been registered against Saraswati by the police on August 25.