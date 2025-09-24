Delhi shocker: ‘Godman’ Chaitanyananda Saraswati, his luxury car, fake plate and molestation of students

A self-styled godman is at the centre of a big scandal in Delhi, involving molestation allegations from female students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, was working as the institute’s director but has gone absconding following cases of sexual harassment and forgery against him. As probe into the alleged sexual harassment case deepened, a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate was found at the institute's basement.(ANI/PTI)

Seventeen of 32 girl students recorded their statements with the police, alleging abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the self-styled godman.

What we know on Chaitanyananda Saraswati

Chaitanyananda Saraswati was a member of the management committee of a management institute in New Delhi, and allegedly molested girl students pursuing PGDM courses under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship there.

After the molestation case against him surfaced, the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham severed all ties with him. The body said that the activities Partha Sarthy engaged in were "illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental" to its interests.

As the probe into the alleged sexual harassment case deepened, a Volvo car with a forged diplomatic number plate was found in the institute's basement. It carried the number 39 UN 1, allegedly used by Saraswati.

The first complaint against the self-styled godman was filed on August 4 at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station, and a separate cheating and forgery case was lodged on August 25, following the vehicle's discovery.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati has since been absconding.

'Obscene messages, unwanted physical contact'

Chaitanyananda Saraswati has grave allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour by female students against him. Police recorded statements from 32 female PGDM students enrolled under the EWS scholarship at the institute, 17 of whom alleged that Saraswati used abusive language, sent obscene messages, and made unwanted physical advances towards them.

Some faculty members and administrators also allegedly pressured the students to submit to Saraswati's demands, reported news agency PTI.

Police said they examined CCTV footage, carried out raids, and material seized from the institute has been sent for forensic analysis.