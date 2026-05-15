'Loot votes, then kick where it hurts', says TMC targets Centre over fuel price hike

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government over the hike in petrol and diesel prices, alleging that first they "looted" people's votes and "then they kick you where it hurts". Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre each on Friday. (REUTERS)

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha member also asked whether the BJP-led West Bengal government would now reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel since the party is also in power at the Centre and does not need not worry about funds being blocked.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by ₹3 per litre each on Friday. This is the first rate increase in more than four years, amid mounting losses of fuel retailers due to surging global crude prices.

Petrol, diesel price LIVE updates: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai today

"First they loot your vote, then they kick you where it hurts. Pathetically predictable," O'Brien said.

The fuel price hike comes 16 days after assembly elections concluded in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Fuel prices had remained unchanged through the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

O'Brien further said, "Diesel and petrol prices hiked. Will Bengal Govt reduce VAT on petrol & diesel now that there's a Delhi-controlled government which doesn't have to worry about funds being blocked by Centre?"

Fuel prices vary across states due to differences in VAT.