LoP Rahul Gandhi to visit US from September 8-10

New Delhi: The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the United States from September 8-10 during which he will engage with the Indian diaspora, academic communities, and business leaders in Dallas and Washington DC, said the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Satyanarayan Gangaram Pitroda, in a video message on Saturday. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

“Since Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of the opposition, I, as chairman of the Indian overseas Congress with presence in 32 countries, have been bombarded with requests from the Indian diaspora, diplomats, academicians, businessmen, leaders, international media, and many others for interactions with Mr Rahul Gandhi,” Pitroda said.

He added that Gandhi’s visit to the US will be brief but significant, with stops in Dallas on September 8 and Washington DC on September 9 and 10.

In Dallas, Gandhi is scheduled to engage with students and academics at the University of Texas. He will later participate in a large community gathering, where he will meet with technocrats and local leaders at a dinner event.

The following day, Gandhi will engage in similar interactions with a diverse group, including think tanks and members of the National Press Club.

According to Pitroda, several events are planned with various stakeholders, reflecting the growing interest among people in states governed by the Congress, particularly Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and “hopefully Maharashtra,” as well as Gurugram.

“We see great interest in conversations from the business and tech communities. We look forward to a very successful visit and welcoming Rahul Gandhi to the US,” Pitroda said.

“We look forward to a very successful visit,” he added.