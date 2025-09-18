Shimla, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday accused the state government of double standards in dealing with the death of Vimal Negi, a former chief engineer of the state's electricity department. LoP slams HP govt, claims evidence in Vimal Negi case tampered at police station

In a statement, the former chief minister said that on one hand the government has assured the legislative assembly that Negi's family will be delivered justice, but on the other, the pen drive carrying key evidence in the case was allegedly formatted at a police station.

"As per the CBI report, the suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Pankaj Sharma, who is currently in judicial custody, reportedly formatted the pen drive recovered from Vimal Negi's body in Bilaspur on March 18. The incident was recorded on CCTV," Thakur alleged.

Vimal Negi, the chief engineer at Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, had gone missing from Shimla on March 10, 2025. His body was recovered from Govind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district on March 18.

ASI Pankaj Sharma, who was first person to recover his pen drive and other documents, was accused of tampering with the evidence.

Kiran Negi, wife of Vimal Negi, had alleged that her husband was tortured by superior officers for six months prior to his death. She had said the seniors misbehaved with him and forced him to work late at night even when he was sick.

"It is shameful that one conspiracy after another was carried out to cover up the death of an engineer. Who is behind this whole controversy?" Thakur asked.

From the time Negi went missing till the confirmation of his death, the government did not move a finger, he alleged.

Thakur claimed that the state government consistently worked to protect every single accused, evident from the fact that none of them were given punishment.

"Even after so much had come to light, instead of removing them from their posts, the accused were given more important postings," Thakur said.

He said that in the name of Vyavashta Parivartan , the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has set a curious example in deterioration of law and order and collapse of governance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.