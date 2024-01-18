Lord Ram pictures displayed on clock tower in Dehradun. Watch

Ahead of the much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya, pictures of Lord Ram were displayed through laser light on the clock tower in Dehradun on Wednesday night. In a video posted by news agency ANI, several images can be seen projected on the clock tower amid a busy road. Lord Ram pictures displayed on clock tower in Dehradun(ANI)

The Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22 in the holy city of Ayodhya, while the seven-day Vedic rituals (Pran Pratishtha) have already begun on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the grand event where thousands of people, including celebrities, saints, and politicians have been invited.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On Wednesday, the idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, Shri Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra said. Prior to this, a special puja was held in the temple premises. According to Mishra, the idol of Lord Ram is likely to be installed in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held in the temple on Thursday. On the fourth day of the Pran Pratishtha, rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held in the morning, while the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place in the evening.

On Saturday morning, the Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening. On the last day of the Pran Pratishtha event on Sunday, a day before the consecration ceremony, Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.

Notably, 12 ‘acharyas’ are conducting the rituals.

According to the Trust, the consecration ceremony will begin at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)