Home / India News / ‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death

Irrfan Khan died at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment of a colon infection on Tuesday.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi was among a host of political leaders, Bollywood actors, sportsperson and others to mourn the Piku actor’s death.
PM Modi was among a host of political leaders, Bollywood actors, sportsperson and others to mourn the Piku actor’s death.(Photo: Reuters (L)/ AFP (R))
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital earlier in the day, saying he will be remembered for his “versatile performances”.

Irrfan Khan died at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for treatment of a colon infection on Tuesday.

“Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi was among a host of political leaders, Bollywood actors, sportsperson and others to mourn the Piku actor’s death.

 Also Watch | Actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai; tributes pour in from celebrities

The 53-year-old’s death, which came after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesperson who said Irrfan Khan was surrounded by family at the time.

“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” the spokesperson said.

“Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said ‘As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it’,” the statement said.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with an neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 and went to London for treatment. He came back in February last year to shoot Angrezi Medium, his last film, and went back to London again. He returned to India in September 2019.

Irrfan Khan died days after his 95-year-old mother, Saeeda Begum, passed away on Saturday morning in Jaipur.

Khan, who couldn’t travel to the capital of Rajasthan, due to the coronavirus lockdown, paid his last respects to his mother through a video conferencing session, according to news agency ANI.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

