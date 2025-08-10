‘Lot of glorification, no talk of downsides’: NRI shares common troubles with first-generation immigrants in US

Living in the US still remains a dream many Indians wish to achieve. Many look to foreign shores for job opportunities and an eventual relocation. An individual on Reddit said there is a ‘lot of glorification’ about ‘hardworking Indian immigrants’ but ‘very little honest discussion’ about the downsides. Image for representation(Unsplash)

While things may seem rosy on paper, the ground reality isn't always quite the same. The life of a non-resident Indian (NRI) might come across as glamorous on social media posts or curated online images, but it hides a deeper truth. At least, that's what one NRI, who claims to have lived and worked around Indian immigrants for years, said.

Taking to Reddit, the individual said there is a ‘lot of glorification’ about ‘hardworking Indian immigrants’ but ‘very little honest discussion’ about the downsides. As per this individual, the downsides pertaining to first-generation immigrants in the US is even less discussed.

Downside of being a first generation immigrant in the US

The Reddit user, who goes by the name crazyanatoly, shared that there is a sense of ‘Community Clannishness.’

They explain this as a phenomenon where many do not integrate with the society. Instead, the immigrants form tight bubbles instead, hiring and socializing with other Indians.

They tend to view outsiders as irrelevant unless they are useful, the Reddit user shared.

Another harrowing side pointed out is the exploitation of fellow migrants. As per the original poster, underpaying staff, shady ‘referral’ schemes at IT firms, are among ways newcomers get taken advantage of.

The poster also spoke about pyramid schemes and ‘fake friendships’ where one is ‘invited’ to a dinner or coffee, and gets pitched Amway, Herbalife, and other such products.

Given that these are first-generation immigrants, the original poster also noted that corruption is carried over. “Cutting corners, exploiting loopholes, bending rules — from fake resumes to visa fraud — often seen as ‘just smart business'," they wrote on Reddit.

Other issues with first-generation immigrants include sexism and casteism, with the poster noting “Many hold onto backward attitudes: looking down on lower castes, treating women as second-class, marrying only within their caste or community.”

There is also a reported lack of respect for boundaries, resulting in gossip and intrusive questions, even when it comes to casual acquaintances.

Lastly, the NRI spoke of double standards – where first-generation immigrants ‘love the benefits of America’ but expect people to follow Indian social hierarchies while dealing with them.

The poster clarified that this wasn't true for all first-gen Indians, but stated the patterns were too common to ignore.

Reactions pour in

Many agreed with what has been written, and shared their ordeals as well.

“It’s true. I live in SF Bay Area and I’m stuck with these narrow minded ppl. The problem is not only with Indians. It’s with every community. Sometimes the only ppl who speak to me nicely are the actual white ppl who don’t judge you based on your car, home, whether you have kids or which company you work in,” one person commented.

“This is so true. I have experienced the first and pyramid scheme one. Can’t believe my husband and I are not the only ones facing these issues,” another noted.

Yet another said, “The last point double standards category suffice everything. Complain when face racism, but boasts about one’s caste, religious beliefs.”

However, there was one detractor who stated they had not faced ‘any of this’ having lived in both the US and the EU.