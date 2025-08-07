‘People think NRI life is glamorous’: Kerala man shares panic over returning to work outside India

A Reddit post by a Kerala man has sparked a conversation among many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), shedding light on the emotional toll of working abroad as he awaits his return. The man shared that he was on a one-month break from work and spending time with family in his hometown. The man shared that he was on a one-month break from work and spending time with family in his hometown.(Representational)

However, he added that the dread of returning to work had him already spiralling into anxiety, even though he had 10 days till he had to return. “The thought of going back to that stressful work routine abroad is giving me full-blown panic attacks out of nowhere,” he wrote.

He revealed that his workplace was a toxic environment. “Passive-aggressive, fake smiles, constantly pulling others down to feel important. It's mentally exhausting, and I can already feel that suffocating atmosphere creeping in," he said.

The NRI man claimed that he was left counting days and minutes at home, trying to cherish every moment with his family and friends. "Everything feels so precious now. And somewhere deep inside, a small voice keeps saying: "If I had enough money, I wouldn’t leave. I’d just settle here, live a quiet life, close to family, far from fake people and corporate pressure," he added.

The man claimed that NRI life is not as glamorous as it can seem from the outside. “People often think NRI life is glamorous. They don't see this side of the story — the emotional rollercoaster, the forced goodbyes, the longing for a sense of belonging.”

The deeply personal post ended with the man asking other NRIs if they felt "emotional crashes" before flying back to work. "I understand. To be honest, I used to have the same feelings when I returned from my home town to my work town, even in India," said one of them.

Others claimed that the man might feel better if he worked in a workplace that did not affect his mental health. "It sounds like you are trapped in a toxic work culture or a highly aggressive (or high-pressure) company or project. If that is the case, then the only solution is to start updating the profile and look for a new job," suggested another user.