Lotus blooms in West Bengal, says PM Modi as TMC stares at crushing defeat in its own bastion

The Lotus blooms in West Bengal, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a declaration of victory in the state as the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in over 200 seats against Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power for three terms. BJP supporters are celebrating by offering colour gulal to a portrait of PM Narendra Modi as their party lead in West Bengal assembly election 2026 (Samir Jana/Hindustan Times) Election Commission of India began counting votes for assembly elections 2026, shortly after which the BJP took an early lead only to widen the gap against TMC. After multiple rounds of counting, the BJP was leading or winning in 205 seats, according to ECI data at 6 pm, while the TMC was struggling at a distant second with a leads tally of 82. PM Modi said on X, “The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.”

“The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society,” he said. Set to wrest power from TMC in Mamata Banerjee's bastion Bengal, BJP began celebrations as their leads solidified on Friday amid counting of votes. The BJP leads sent Mamata Banerjee in panic, who midway issued an SOS message of sorts, asking party representatives to not leave counting centres. She also assured the TMC of a positive outcome, saying tables will turn “after sunset”. The West Bengal assembly has a total 294 seats, however, counting took place for 293 due to repolling ordered in Falta constituency. The TMC, later in the day, said people must accept the verdict of the people but questioned the “unusually slow” counting process. “Whatever verdict the people deliver must be accepted by everyone in a civilised society. However, the counting process has been unusually slow. Earlier, in 2021, nearly 90% of counting was completed within eight and a half hours; now, only 6–8 rounds have been completed in the same time frame. I urge everyone to remain patient,” said TMC's Abhishek Banerjee.