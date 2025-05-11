Loud bang, then thick smoke: Projectile found in Jaisalmer safely defused | Watch

Police officials on Sunday revealed that a suspected projectile was safely defused in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, in an operation conducted in coordination with the Indian army and local police, following the ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday night. A suspected projectile was safely defused in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Sunday.(ANI - X)

Speaking to PTI news agency, SP Sudhir Choudhary urged locals to call the police if they come across projectiles or explosives in their farmland, also to maintain a 100-metre distance, to call the police and not to take any photographs.

Projectile defused in Jaisalmer | Watch

The Jaisalmer SP also informed reporters that the situation is more or less normal in the district, despite the discovery of suspicious items in some areas.

Hours after Donald Trump announced the immediate India-Pakistan ceasefire, Pakistan violated the agreement and triggered cross-border firing.

Several districts witnessed shelling and drone raids, and many also went into immediate blackout as air sirens were sounded.

Meanwhile, at 11:00 pm, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri held a press briefing and confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today,” he said.

“The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he added.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi directed the armed forces to give a response to any violation by Pakistan. Also, New Delhi will only reportedly talk to Islamabad through the channel of the director general of military operations.

The authorities have said that the situation was put under control by Sunday morning, and hostilities had ceased by then.