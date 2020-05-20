e-paper
Loud boom heard in Bengaluru; police say they are probing

Loud boom heard in Bengaluru; police say they are probing

The noise was heard in areas like Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, HAL, Kammanahalli, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout of Karnataka’s capital city.

india Updated: May 20, 2020 15:41 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several residents took to social media, saying they felt tremor-like vibrations and others said it could be a sonic boom created by a fighter aircraft.
Several residents took to social media, saying they felt tremor-like vibrations and others said it could be a sonic boom created by a fighter aircraft. (PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

A loud, booming sound was heard across several areas in eastern Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the police to launch a probe.

The noise was heard in areas like Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, HAL, Kammanahalli, Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Koramangala, Hosur Road, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout of Karnataka’s capital city.

“We are trying to ascertain the source of the sound. We have conducted searches on the ground in the Whitefield area but so far there is no damage to anything,” MN Anucheth, deputy commissioner of police of Whitefield Division, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several residents took to social media, saying they felt tremor-like vibrations and others said it could be a sonic boom created by a fighter aircraft.

“Wth just happened in Bangalore, did it happen everywhere in Bangalore? Whole house just shook for seconds…(sic)” a user posted on Twitter.

“Sounds of explosion or a sudden jolt of tremor being reported from all parts of #Bangalore. Could this be an #earthquake Did you guys feel this too?” tweeted another.

There has been no official statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) yet.

