Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, rainfall predicted over Tamil Nadu in next 4 days

hinThe low-pressure area in the north-western Bay of Bengal will result in moderate and light rainfall in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days starting from Friday, reported Tamil newspaper Dina Thanthi on Friday. Tamil Nadu is witnessing widespread rainfall after the southwest monsoon arrived along the western coast. Some of the districts, especially those bordering the Western Ghats, are receiving consistent rainfall starting from July.

The regional meteorological center at Chennai has predicted heavy, moderate, and light rainfall across 17 districts due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts will receive heavy rainfall as the effect of southwest monsoon is aggravated by low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Districts bordering the Western Ghats like Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts will get rains while moderate rainfall is likely in districts like Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruappathur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Kanyakumari.

Heavy rains in Coimbatore and the Nilgiris may cause landslides; people in these districts and travelers are warned. The center has predicted sporadic rainfall on Saturday in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, and Tenkasi districts bordering the Western Ghats, coastal districts of Northern Tamil Nadu, and Union Territory Puducherry. On July 25 and 26, coastal districts of Northern Tamil Nadu and Union Territory Puducherry will get light showers, the center forecasted.

The low pressure will cause heavy wind action ranging 50 kilometers per hour in Coastal Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, Coastal Kerala, and Karnataka as well as Lakshadweep Sea. The regional center warned fishermen not to venture into these areas.

Some areas of Tamil Nadu received copious rainfall in 24 hours by Thursday morning. Avilanji in the Nilgiris received 12 centimeters, Bandalur received 7 centimeters, Gudalur and Naduvattam received 6 centimeters, Chinnakallar, Valparai and Melkudalur received 5 centimeters rainfall.