Low vaccine coverage in these 45 districts prompted PM Modi's review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting over low vaccination coverage in 45 districts spanning 11 states and a Union territory. The districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccines were taken up in the review meeting.

The district magistrates gave an account of the issues and challenges being faced in their districts, which has resulted in low vaccination coverage, according to the prime minister's office. The officials highlighted the issue of vaccine hesitancy emanating from rumours. Difficult terrain and challenges owing to tough weather conditions in recent months have also worked as an impediment to the vaccination drive, they added.

“They also presented an account of the steps that have been taken by them till now to overcome these challenges,” the government said in a release.

PM Modi discussed a wide array of ideas that can be implemented for ensuring 100% vaccination coverage, including maximising community engagement through religious and community leaders.

Here's the list of districts with low vaccination coverage:

States Districts Arunachal Pradesh Kra Daadi Kurung Kumey Upper Sabansiri Kamle Lower Subansiri East Kameng Assam South Salmara Mankachar Chhattisgarh Narayanpur Delhi North West Delhi Haryana Nuh Jharkhand Pakur Sahebganj Garhwa Deoghar West Singhbhum Giridih Godda Latehar Maharashtra Aurangabad Nandurbar Buldhana Hingoli Akola Manipur Kangpokpi Ukhrul Kamjong Senapati Pherzwal Tamenglong Noney Tengnoupal Meghalaya West Khasi Hills South Garo Hills East Garo Hills West Jaintia Hills Mizoram Lawngtlai Nagaland Kiphire Tuensang Phek Peren Mon Wokha Zunheboto Longleng Tamil Nadu Tiruvallur